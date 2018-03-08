Victim identified in homicide investigation on ABQ outskirts

BCSO Public Information Officer Felicia Maggard said deputies found the deceased victim, identified as Larry Phillips, in an area on Lost Horizon Drive and the northbound I-40 frontage road on the western outskirts of Albuquerque around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators are looking into the case as a homicide but have not yet revealed how Phillips died.If you have any information, call BCSO detectives at (505) 975-9598.