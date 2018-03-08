Victim identified in homicide investigation on ABQ outskirts
KOB.com Web Staff
March 08, 2018 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies are continuing their investigation into the homicide of a 35-year-old man.
BCSO Public Information Officer Felicia Maggard said deputies found the deceased victim, identified as Larry Phillips, in an area on Lost Horizon Drive and the northbound I-40 frontage road on the western outskirts of Albuquerque around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators are looking into the case as a homicide but have not yet revealed how Phillips died.If you have any information, call BCSO detectives at (505) 975-9598.
Credits
Updated: March 08, 2018 05:11 PM
Created: March 08, 2018 02:52 PM
