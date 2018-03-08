Victim identified in homicide investigation on ABQ outskirts | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Victim identified in homicide investigation on ABQ outskirts

KOB.com Web Staff
March 08, 2018 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies are continuing their investigation into the homicide of a 35-year-old man.

Advertisement

BCSO Public Information Officer Felicia Maggard said deputies found the deceased victim, identified as Larry Phillips, in an area on Lost Horizon Drive and the northbound I-40 frontage road on the western outskirts of Albuquerque around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators are looking into the case as a homicide but have not yet revealed how Phillips died.If you have any information, call BCSO detectives at (505) 975-9598.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 08, 2018 05:11 PM
Created: March 08, 2018 02:52 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Victim identified in homicide investigation on ABQ outskirts
Larry Phillips
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas
Police warn of license plate thieves
Police warn of license plate thieves
Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash

Advertisement




Trump's tariffs could significantly impact local breweries
Trump's tariffs could significantly impact local breweries
Bogus state inspector trying to extort nail salons
Bogus state inspector trying to extort nail salons
Estancia officer loses everything in house fire
Estancia officer loses everything in house fire
Local students share their thoughts on school safety
Local students share their thoughts on school safety
Lobo fan excitement high at conference tournament
Lobo fan excitement high at conference tournament
 