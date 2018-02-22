Woman shot, killed in southwest Albuquerque
KOB.com Web Staff
February 22, 2018 05:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Police say a woman suffered at least one gunshot wound and has been pronounced dead.
This happened Thursday morning near Second Street and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Police say one person is being questioned at this time and a full homicide investigation is underway.
This story is developing. Stay with kob.com for any updates.
Created: February 22, 2018 11:22 AM
