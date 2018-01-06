Advertisement

Homicide suspect's request for additional investigation details denied by judge

KOB.com Web Staff
January 06, 2018 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The request by a homicide suspect to access any information regarding an additional investigation into his case has been denied.

Davon Lymon is accused of shooter APD Officer Daniel Webster in 2015. The defense recently filed documents expressing concern that Webster's widow, also a police officer, has the tools to conduct her own investigation.

Lymon requested details to be disclosed to him about any additional investigation and efforts to find a potential witness.

Judge Briana Zamora turned down the request, saying it's based on nothing more than mere speculation.


Updated: January 06, 2018 10:14 PM
Created: January 06, 2018 09:06 PM

