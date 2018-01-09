Hot air balloonists mark 225th anniversary of first US launch
KOB.com Web Staff
January 09, 2018 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Several local balloonists took to the skies over the Sandias Tuesday morning for the 225th anniversary of the first hot air balloon launch in the country.
That flight happened in 1793 at Independence Square in Philadelphia.
"We thought a nice adventurous flight might be a fun way to celebrate that by flying over the mountain from here at the Balloon Museum," pilot Troy Bradley said.
About six balloonists participated in Tuesday's launch; they landed near Moriarty.
