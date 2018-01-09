VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Hot air balloonists mark 225th anniversary of first US launch

KOB.com Web Staff
January 09, 2018 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Several local balloonists took to the skies over the Sandias Tuesday morning for the 225th anniversary of the first hot air balloon launch in the country.

Advertisement

That flight happened in 1793 at Independence Square in Philadelphia.

"We thought a nice adventurous flight might be a fun way to celebrate that by flying over the mountain from here at the Balloon Museum," pilot Troy Bradley said.

About six balloonists participated in Tuesday's launch; they landed near Moriarty.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 09, 2018 05:19 PM
Created: January 09, 2018 04:28 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
North Valley church's electronic bells too loud, neighbor says
North Valley church's electronic bells too loud, neighbor says

Advertisement




Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program
Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program
Metropolitan Detention Center officers to get pay raise
Metropolitan Detention Center
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail