Happening today: I-40 and Louisiana construction begins

Phase one starts Wednesday evening. No full closures of any on or off ramps are expected during this phase, with work primarily being completed overnight starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. the next day.

During phase one, drivers can expect the right shoulder to be closed and both inside lanes of the westbound off-ramp to be closed.

The project is for improvements including ADA compliance, bridge reinforcement, updated signage and a new concrete wall barrier.