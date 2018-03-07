Happening today: I-40 and Louisiana construction begins | KOB 4
Happening today: I-40 and Louisiana construction begins

Marian Camacho
March 07, 2018 07:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Construction is set to begin Wednesday evening at I-40 and Louisiana.

Crews plan to be out over the next six months, working on the intersection that is used by thousands to access Albuquerque Uptown and Coronado Center.

The $4.9 million project is scheduled to last through May with various lane and road shoulder closures.

Phase one starts Wednesday evening. No full closures of any on or off ramps are expected during this phase, with work primarily being completed overnight starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. the next day.

During phase one, drivers can expect the right shoulder to be closed and both inside lanes of the westbound off-ramp to be closed.

The project is for improvements including ADA compliance, bridge reinforcement, updated signage and a new concrete wall barrier.


Marian Camacho


Created: March 07, 2018 07:03 AM

