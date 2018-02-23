Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort

“You can see this guy creeping inside the Walmart,” APD Spokesperson Simon Drobik said.

Dressed all in black, he can be seen lurking in the aisles. At one point, the man begins to follow a female shopper. As he gets closer, surveillance footage shows the man reach into his pants and expose himself.

“Unfortunately, the victim didn't even know what was happening. She had her back turned the whole time. That's how good these guys are. They're super creeps,” Drobik said.

But he does eventually get her attention. According to a police report, the man asked the woman "if she was seeing anyone." She responds by saying she's married.

As she walks away and continues to shop, he continues to linger close by. Then, after only a few moments, he can be seen brazenly exposes himself again, touching the woman's backside with his penis.

“Loss prevention was watching and they saw what was happening, but by the time they figured it out he was out the door,” Drobik said.

Police say it happened so quickly even the woman didn't realize exactly how this man had touched her.

“Somebody doesn't go into a Walmart like this and just start. So this guy probably is a predator and is out there victimizing people and obviously this lady didn't even know it happened," Drobik added. "That's how quick the guy was.”

Police say the suspect was seen possibly getting into a gray Mitsubishi SUV while leaving the Walmart near Wyoming and Menaul on Thursday. That male suspect is wanted for indecent exposure and battery.

If you have any information about who this man is or where he might be, call Crime Stoppers at (505)843-STOP.