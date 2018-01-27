Inmate suing state after giving birth while handcuffed, New Mexican reports
January 27, 2018 06:50 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A Cibola County inmate who was handcuffed to her bed while giving birth is now suing the state, according to a report by the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Erika Hamilton was six months into a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for credit card fraud when she gave birth to her son in the summer of 2017. Her lawsuit states that a doctor ordered her cuffs to be removed, but there was an hour-long wait because the prison guard lost the keys.
A spokesperson for the New Mexico Corrections Department told the New Mexican they are taking the allegations very seriously and are investigating the incident.
