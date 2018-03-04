Interchange construction slated for next week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Road construction projects on metro interchanges, including one scheduled to begin next week, could impact motorists commute.
According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, work on the westbound I-40 on-ramp and off-ramp at Louisiana Boulevard starts its first phase this Wednesday and is slated to end in early March. Some lanes will be closed as crews reinforce the bridge.
To alleviate congestion, crews will work from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
A second phase of that project, scheduled to end in August, will involve pavement reconstruction, installing signs, restriping and improving the ramps. During this phase, all lanes on the ramps will shut down.
The project will cost $4.9 million.
Meanwhile, ramp closures will occur on I-25 around the San Mateo exits. They include the northbound I-25 at San Antonio off-ramp, the southbound I-25 at San Mateo off-ramp, and the southbound I-25 at Jefferson off-ramp.
These closures stem from the I-25 San Antonio t Jefferson construction project. More information on this project can be found at www.i25widening.com.
Other updates on road conditions or projects can be found at www.nmroads.com.
Construction is already underway for the Second Street Corridor Improvement Project. Bernalillo County officials say the project will reconstruct Second Street and will add a multi-use trail from the entrance of Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge to Mountain View Elementary.
It will also realign the intersection of Desert Road and Second Street. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of November.
