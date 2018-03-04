Interchange construction slated for next week

A second phase of that project, scheduled to end in August, will involve pavement reconstruction, installing signs, restriping and improving the ramps. During this phase, all lanes on the ramps will shut down.

The project will cost $4.9 million.

Meanwhile, ramp closures will occur on I-25 around the San Mateo exits. They include the northbound I-25 at San Antonio off-ramp, the southbound I-25 at San Mateo off-ramp, and the southbound I-25 at Jefferson off-ramp.

These closures stem from the I-25 San Antonio t Jefferson construction project. More information on this project can be found at www.i25widening.com.

Other updates on road conditions or projects can be found at www.nmroads.com.

Construction is already underway for the Second Street Corridor Improvement Project. Bernalillo County officials say the project will reconstruct Second Street and will add a multi-use trail from the entrance of Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge to Mountain View Elementary.

It will also realign the intersection of Desert Road and Second Street. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of November.

Mobile users can click here for a Google map.