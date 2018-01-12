Advertisement

Interchange project leads to weekend closures

Marian Camacho
January 12, 2018 06:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Ongoing construction at the I-25 and Rio Bravo interchange will lead to closures over the weekend, sending drivers on detours. It’s all a part of the I-25/Rio Bravo interchange project.

Advertisement

Rio Bravo will be closed at the I-25 interchange from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13 as crews set bridge girders.

All entrance and exit ramps to and from I-25 will remain open, but traffic will not be allowed under either of the I-25 bridges.

Local traffic will be detoured to University Boulevard east of I-25 and Broadway west of I-25.

The interchange project is designed to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.  Phase 1 is currently in progress and set to last through March of this year. The entire project is scheduled to be completed summer 2019.

View all of the construction plans by clicking here.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 12, 2018 06:10 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Brittany Alert issued for missing man in Bernalillo
Derrick Chavez, 38
Investigators: man stays overnight at Big 5, steals shotguns
Surveillance video catches the man investigators say stole three shotguns among other items from the Big 5 on San Mateo in Albuquerque

Advertisement




Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Santa Fe to host sold out WinterBrew event
IPA from Second Street Brewery at Rufina
Interchange project leads to weekend closures
Interchange project leads to weekend closures
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing