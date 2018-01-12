Interchange project leads to weekend closures
Marian Camacho
January 12, 2018 06:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Ongoing construction at the I-25 and Rio Bravo interchange will lead to closures over the weekend, sending drivers on detours. It’s all a part of the I-25/Rio Bravo interchange project.
Rio Bravo will be closed at the I-25 interchange from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13 as crews set bridge girders.
All entrance and exit ramps to and from I-25 will remain open, but traffic will not be allowed under either of the I-25 bridges.
Local traffic will be detoured to University Boulevard east of I-25 and Broadway west of I-25.
The interchange project is designed to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow. Phase 1 is currently in progress and set to last through March of this year. The entire project is scheduled to be completed summer 2019.
