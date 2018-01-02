Investigation continues after police find body in Rio Grande

Either way, multiple families at Tingley Beach said it's concerning and shocking.

"I think you always have to stay vigilant. We're in a big city and crime's kind of inevitable, so it's going to always stay vigilant," said Sydney Brito.

"I'm shocked because you know you think this is a safe place to bring your kids and grandkids. I bring my grandkids and great grandkids here a lot," added Bobbie Lewis.

APD has confirmed the person is an adult, but no other details have been released including what gender and whether the body had clothes on.

This comes after a high number of homicides in Albuquerque, including three police believe to be connected. This case is a separate investigation.