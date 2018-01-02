Investigation continues after police find body in Rio Grande
Joy Wang
January 02, 2018 07:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It was busy all day at Tingley Beach one day after police say a family walking along the Bosque found a dead body in the Rio Grande.
The Office of the Medical Investigator is taking a look at that body for clues. Police say it's possible the body entered the river outside city limits then ended up in Albuquerque.
There isn't a crime scene, and medical investigator will have to look at the body to find clues, identify the person to find out where it came from, whether there was any trauma, or even if it's a suicide.
Either way, multiple families at Tingley Beach said it's concerning and shocking.
"I think you always have to stay vigilant. We're in a big city and crime's kind of inevitable, so it's going to always stay vigilant," said Sydney Brito.
"I'm shocked because you know you think this is a safe place to bring your kids and grandkids. I bring my grandkids and great grandkids here a lot," added Bobbie Lewis.
APD has confirmed the person is an adult, but no other details have been released including what gender and whether the body had clothes on.
This comes after a high number of homicides in Albuquerque, including three police believe to be connected. This case is a separate investigation.
Credits
Created: January 02, 2018 07:04 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved