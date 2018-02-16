Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Photo: Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office
KOB.com Web Staff
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – A 16-year-old girl is back in New Mexico after authorities tracked her down in Phoenix, Arizona, where they say she was being sex trafficked.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by CYFD in mid-January in reference to the missing teenager. The office’s Ghost Unit began its investigation that led them to a well-known website where they discovered that the teen was in Arizona.
Officials acted immediately and the teen was rescued with 24 hours of the initial CYFD tip.
The teenager is now back in New Mexico and safely in CYFD custody.
Through their investigation, officers were able to arrest 23-year-old Camara Cherry-Amos. She was identified as one of the sex traffickers who had forced the teenager into prostitution.
Further investigation found that from February 2017 through January 2018, a sex trafficking operation based out of Albuquerque was being operated in five other states including Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Florida and Maryland.
Detectives found that the operation involved at least 12 sex workers including three juveniles from Albuquerque. Investigators have arrested three of the five individuals said to have been involved in the operation. Two of the five are still outstanding.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Destiny Way and John Dompierre are urged to call 505-886-1065.
