Investigators: man stays overnight at Big 5, steals shotguns

Marian Camacho
January 11, 2018 06:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The ATF is asking for the public’s help in finding the man they say spent the night in an Albuquerque Big 5 and then walked out the next morning with three shotguns.

The man was caught on surveillance video entering the store on San Mateo Blvd. just north of Menaul on October 24, 2017. Investigators say the man was never seen leaving the store that day. They believe he spent the night inside the store and then left the following morning just before 9 a.m.

Investigators believe he left the store wearing Big 5 merchandise, carrying a large mesh sack full of stolen property.

Inside that bag, they believe were three shotguns to include a 20-gauge Mossberg, 12-gauge Mossberg and 12-gauge Kel-Tec.

Among the other stolen items were ammunition, a skateboard, clothing and sunglasses.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Federation are offering a combined reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

“We will pursue any criminals who attempt to acquire or distribute stolen weapons and utilize all of our resources to ensure that they are held accountable,” said John Durastanti, Special Agent in Charge for the ATF Phoenix Field Division.

Anyone with information should call the ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or submit a tip via email at ATFTips@atf.gov (link sends e-mail).


Credits

Updated: January 11, 2018 06:55 PM
Created: January 11, 2018 12:25 PM

