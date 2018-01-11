Investigators: man stays overnight at Big 5, steals shotguns

Inside that bag, they believe were three shotguns to include a 20-gauge Mossberg, 12-gauge Mossberg and 12-gauge Kel-Tec.

Among the other stolen items were ammunition, a skateboard, clothing and sunglasses.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Federation are offering a combined reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

“We will pursue any criminals who attempt to acquire or distribute stolen weapons and utilize all of our resources to ensure that they are held accountable,” said John Durastanti, Special Agent in Charge for the ATF Phoenix Field Division.

Anyone with information should call the ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or submit a tip via email at ATFTips@atf.gov (link sends e-mail).