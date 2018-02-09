Isleta Police, FBI investigating after man shot to death | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Olympics Opening Ceremony
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Isleta Police, FBI investigating after man shot to death

Isleta Police, FBI investigating after man shot to death

David Lynch
February 09, 2018 11:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Authorities with the Isleta Police Department, along with FBI agents, are investigating after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds in his Isleta Pueblo residence Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Another man was taken to a hospital to be treated for similar injuries, police say.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

If you have information, you are urged to call the FBI at (505)889-1300.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

David Lynch


Created: February 09, 2018 11:48 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Isleta Police, FBI investigating after man shot to death
Isleta Police, FBI investigating after man shot to death
Slain teen Jeremiah Valencia laid to rest
Slain teen Jeremiah Valencia laid to rest
Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
UNM football coach to appeal suspension after external report finds no evidence of wrongdoing
UNM football coach to appeal suspension after external report finds no evidence of wrongdoing
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon

Advertisement




UNM football coach to appeal suspension after external report finds no evidence of wrongdoing
UNM football coach to appeal suspension after external report finds no evidence of wrongdoing
Front license plates for New Mexico vehicles proposed in Santa Fe
Front license plates for New Mexico vehicles proposed in Santa Fe
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
State to residents: Prepare for potentially devastating wildfire season
State to residents: Prepare for potentially devastating wildfire season
How to watch 'Days of our Lives' during the Olympics
Days of our Lives
 