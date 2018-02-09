Isleta Police, FBI investigating after man shot to death
David Lynch
February 09, 2018 11:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Authorities with the Isleta Police Department, along with FBI agents, are investigating after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds in his Isleta Pueblo residence Tuesday night.
Another man was taken to a hospital to be treated for similar injuries, police say.
The identities of the two victims have not been released.
If you have information, you are urged to call the FBI at (505)889-1300.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: February 09, 2018 11:48 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved