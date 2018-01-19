Isotopes Park, The Pit named among list of fans top sports venues | KOB 4
Isotopes Park, The Pit named among list of fans top sports venues

Marian Camacho
January 19, 2018 09:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There are numerous sports stadiums across the United States and Canada and every year Stadium Journey chooses their favorites.

The website just released their Top 100 Stadium Experiences list and there are two Albuquerque venues that made the list.

Isotopes Park came in at number 58 receiving high praise for its ‘relaxed’ vibes. At the baseball park, fans are able to peruse the many different food options and stop to take photos with various characters from the popular show, The Simpsons, which inspired the team’s unique name.

Of course The Pit, otherwise known as Dreamstyle Arena, also made the list. The infamous basketball arena came in at number 69 and after 50 years remains the ‘pride and joy’ of the University of New Mexico athletic department.


