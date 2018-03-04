JC Penney, UNM helps teach students to dress for success
KOB.com Web Staff
March 04, 2018 10:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- JC Penney and the University of New Mexico asked students to suit up Sunday evening. The event at Coronado Center was designed to help students dress for success and jump-start their careers.
Faculty staff and alumni along with JC Penney team members were on hand to offer their insights into the latest career fashion trends. They even taught students the basics like how to tie a tie.
UNM students got a discount to the store for attending the event. They also had the chance to receive a free mini-makeover from Sephora.
