Court documents: More secret recordings of DOJ monitor exist

KOB.com Web Staff
January 17, 2018 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque's previous administration got in trouble for a secret recording of the man overseeing reforms of its police department. Court documents now reveal it was just the tip of the iceberg.

Then-City Attorney Jessica Hernandez released a 15-minute recording last October during a meeting with independent monitor James Ginger, claiming it showed his bias. Judge Robert Brach called it unacceptable and ordered Hernandez to release any additional files.

Documents state the city has at least nine more recordings of conversations with Ginger, which were made in 2016 and 2017 under former Mayor Richard Berry.

Hernandez is accused of failing to notify the federal officials, Ginger, or the police union when she turned them over to the judge in November.

New Mayor Tim Keller's administration says it found out on its own and got the word out. KOB has requested those additional recordings.


Updated: January 17, 2018 10:18 PM
Created: January 17, 2018 08:31 PM

