Naked woman charged with assault on police

KOB.com Web Staff
January 03, 2018 06:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- In southeast Albuquerque, police say a naked woman threatened them with scissors and a construction nail.

Investigators arrested Johanna Ronholdt Tuesday afternoon on Grove Street. Police say she told them she took meth and God told her to take her clothes off to achieve enlightenment.

They say she threatened them with scissors and later a construction nail, taunting the officers with insults and telling one officer she loved him. Officers eventually tased and arrested her.

Ronholdt is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

POLICE: MAN HIGH ON UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE CAUSES DISTURBANCE AT FIRE STATION

Police say a man created a scene at a local fire station because he claimed he had smoked an unknown substance.

According to the criminal complaint, a firefighter told police that Malcom Garcia also tried to pull out a gun from his jeans. The firefighter was able to hold Garcia down until officers arrived.

Police say the weapon was a BB gun.


