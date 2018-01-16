Advertisement

Jury selection in trial of former APS employee accused of molesting students

KOB.com Web Staff
January 16, 2018 08:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A former APS employee accused of sexually assaulting students, is set to go before a judge.

Jury selection starts today for Luis Chavez. Investigators say multiple male teenage victims have come forward claiming Chavez committed sexual acts on them while working as a speech and debate coach at Rio Grande High School.

Chavez faces at least nine charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for updates.


Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 16, 2018 08:33 AM
Created: January 16, 2018 08:32 AM

