Jury selection in trial of former APS employee accused of molesting students
KOB.com Web Staff
January 16, 2018 08:33 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A former APS employee accused of sexually assaulting students, is set to go before a judge.
Jury selection starts today for Luis Chavez. Investigators say multiple male teenage victims have come forward claiming Chavez committed sexual acts on them while working as a speech and debate coach at Rio Grande High School.
Chavez faces at least nine charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for updates.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 16, 2018 08:33 AM
Created: January 16, 2018 08:32 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved