DOJ: Bernalillo County must hand over immigration data

"I'm going to stand my ground. … I’m protecting children, good families and good people," Quezada told the KOB on Wednesday. "We’ll just have to figure it out. If we have to relook at the budget and look at how we’re going to make it work, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it."

On the same day as those letters were sent, one of Albuquerque's busiest downtown intersections became a staging ground for demonstrators defiant in the face of heightened federal immigration enforcement.

At Central and Broadway, organizer Marian Mendez-Cera said the support from lawmakers is important and expected.

"If they're representing a large group of people, they should know who they represent and uphold the values and principles the people they represent hold," she said.

Attorney David Reyes said his teenage client facing a first-offense DWI charge in Metro Court was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the courthouse.

My client was 19 years old. He was a baby. He has no prior criminal history," Reyes said.

Fabiola Bawden works with Albuquerque's Centro de Iguladad y Derechos, an immigration and labor rights organization. She said the community rejects federal immigration enforcement in Albuquerque.

"We're not going to accept the attacks on our city, our family and our communities, so I'm really proud to be a New Mexican right now," she said.