Albuquerque man to serve 9 years for torturing girlfriend

The next day, the police report states, Aragon put a dog lease on the victim and strangled her multiple times. The criminal complaint also says Aragon waterboarded the victim and strangled her again, this time causing her to lose consciousness.

The document also states Aragon sexually assaulted the victim, adding she "did not tell him to stop out of fear of further physical abuse."

On Aug. 7, the criminal complaint states, Aragon then locked the victim in a closet and only let her out to change their children's diapers. He also retrained her to a chair used for people with disabilities, waterboarded her again, and struck her with a hammer, the report states.

Aragon also reportedly forced the victim into a car, telling the victim he'd kill her out on the mesa. The victim managed to escape while at a gas station and, with the help of a citizen, called the police.

Police initially charged Aragon with kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration and child abuse. Under the plea deal, those charges were dropped.