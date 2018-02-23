Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again

KOB.com Web Staff
February 23, 2018 05:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller had some tough talk for the contractor responsible for delivering ART buses.

Advertisement

Once again, BYD missed the deadline to deliver the remaining buses, and now Keller is questioning the quality.

"BYD continues to provide moving targets and has not addressed significant quality concerns," Keller said. "We will formally put the company on notice about the lack of compliance and the potential for compensatory damages."

MORE: Answering for ART: Where's Berry?

The original deadline to deliver all 20 buses to the city for ART was in October before it was extended to Thursday.

So far the city has received 16 buses from BYD.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 23, 2018 05:33 PM
Created: February 23, 2018 04:40 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Raton hospital on lockdown following threatening calls
Raton hospital on lockdown following threatening calls
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
Bodies found in Santa Fe County tied to APD investigation
Bodies found in Santa Fe County tied to APD investigation
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
Several arrests made for threats to New Mexico schools
Several arrests made for threats to New Mexico schools

Advertisement




Harsher penalties needed for those who threaten school shootings, DA says
Harsher penalties needed for those who threaten school shootings, DA says
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
BCSO identifies suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
BCSO identifies suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
Watch things go BOOM in this Super STEM Saturday sneak peek
Watch things go BOOM in this Super STEM Saturday sneak peek
 