Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
KOB.com Web Staff
February 23, 2018 05:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller had some tough talk for the contractor responsible for delivering ART buses.
Once again, BYD missed the deadline to deliver the remaining buses, and now Keller is questioning the quality.
"BYD continues to provide moving targets and has not addressed significant quality concerns," Keller said. "We will formally put the company on notice about the lack of compliance and the potential for compensatory damages."
The original deadline to deliver all 20 buses to the city for ART was in October before it was extended to Thursday.
So far the city has received 16 buses from BYD.
