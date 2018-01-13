Keller outlines legislative priorities for fighting crime
David Lynch and Brittany Costello
January 13, 2018 07:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Just a few days before the 30-day session begins. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller provided details on his legislative proposals Saturday afternoon.
Following in the footsteps of Gov. Susana Martinez and other metro area legislators, Keller focused on fighting crime.
"Instead of spending money on, you know, building buildings and doing all sorts of big road changes, we're saying, 'Let's stay focused on something that will help right now,'" he said.
Keller's priorities include the following, many of which have been emphasized beforehand, and not just by him:
- Hiring new officers
- Increasing APD's fleet of police vehicles
- Updating the radio system
- Increasing the number of mobile video trailers throughout the city
- Find funding to work through the rape kit backlog
Updated: January 13, 2018 07:47 PM
Created: January 13, 2018 06:48 PM
