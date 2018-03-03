Kidnapping suspect rams BCSO cars before being arrested
KOB.com Web Staff
March 03, 2018 05:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A kidnapping suspect who Bernalillo County deputies say led them on a wild chase made his first appearance in court on Saturday.
Miguel Artalejo-Arvizo faces multiple charges including kidnapping and aggravated battery on a police officer, after investigators say he forced a woman into his vehicle Thursday night.
That woman says Artalejo-Arvizo threatened to rape and kill her.
A pursuit was sparked when deputies tried to pull him over; he responded by ramming into two patrol cars. He was eventually taken into custody.
Deputies say the vehicle he was driving was stolen, and there were drugs and burglary tools inside.
