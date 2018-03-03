Kidnapping suspect rams BCSO cars before being arrested | KOB 4
Kidnapping suspect rams BCSO cars before being arrested

KOB.com Web Staff
March 03, 2018 05:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A kidnapping suspect who Bernalillo County deputies say led them on a wild chase made his first appearance in court on Saturday.

Miguel Artalejo-Arvizo faces multiple charges including kidnapping and aggravated battery on a police officer, after investigators say he forced a woman into his vehicle Thursday night.

That woman says Artalejo-Arvizo threatened to rape and kill her.

A pursuit was sparked when deputies tried to pull him over; he responded by ramming into two patrol cars. He was eventually taken into custody.

Deputies say the vehicle he was driving was stolen, and there were drugs and burglary tools inside.


Updated: March 03, 2018 05:27 PM
Created: March 03, 2018 04:36 PM

