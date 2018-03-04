Kirtland AFB firefighters battling 200-acre blaze | KOB 4
Kirtland AFB firefighters battling 200-acre blaze

Kirtland AFB firefighters battling 200-acre blaze

J.R. Oppenheim
March 04, 2018 09:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- First responders began fighting a 200-acre fire in a remote area of Kirtland Air Force Base early Sunday evening, according to the base's public affairs office.

Officials say the fire started sometime before 4 p.m. The base sent 28 firefighters to fight it, focusing on spot fires near roads. Kirtland is also working with local authorities and the U.S. Forest Service to contain the blaze.

Firefighters will start more aggressive efforts on the fire once the sun comes up.

The fire is located at the eastern training ranges. There are no injuries reported, and no structures are threatened.

The base did not have any other information.


J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: March 04, 2018 09:17 PM
Created: March 04, 2018 07:56 PM

