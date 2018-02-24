Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor

Ever since surviving a home invasion years ago, Castillo says he's now always taking stock of his surroundings wherever he goes. When he arrived home Friday night, he said he saw officers and lights everywhere.

"As far as I've heard it's been about that dog and the fence that's behind," he said. "Somebody that's parked in his fence constantly. They've had altercations."

Court documents state police responded to a dispute between neighbors at a home in the area where one man, Albert Miller, said there was a long history between Batta and himself.

Police say Batta pointed a firearm at Miller after Miller shoved him and took a swing at him.

KOB attempted to reach out to Batta's family, but we have not heard back.

Miller told KOB the feud started five years ago when he was charged with assault and battery, and then sued. He said Batta has been harassing him for years; he called police on Batta last November, and they have generally avoided each other until Friday.

"You're living right next to someone who's having a dispute," Castillo said. "You can't take either person's side. You have to be aware of your surroundings and be as alert as you can, but not be over-nosey."

A spokesperson for Kirtland says the situation "is a civilian matter and Kirtland will cooperate with local authorities in their investigation."

Meanwhile, Miller said he plans on filing a restraining order against Batta Monday.