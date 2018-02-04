KOB reporter blazes down slopes for shovel race world championships | KOB 4
KOB reporter blazes down slopes for shovel race world championships

KOB.com Web Staff
February 04, 2018 01:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some familiar faces hit the Angel Fire slopes Saturday morning for the annual World Championship Shovel Races.

KOB's Brittany Costello participated in the Women in Media category, finishing as the fastest female down the mountain for the second year in a row. The time on her run: 15.994 seconds.

"It's probably the craziest thing you'll ever do," Costello said afterward. "So you sit on a shovel and you're literally at the wall of the slope and all the little bumps that you hit take you down. You have to adjust yourself. So it's definitely an experience everyone should do at least once."

Competitors from all over the country showed up to compete in the event, with some professional racers topping speeds of over 60 mph.


