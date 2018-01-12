LANL test rocks nearby homes
January 12, 2018 06:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A routine test by Los Alamos National Lab left the frames of some houses shaking about 30 miles outside Albuquerque on Thursday, according to a report in the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Some high explosives were detonated in the test, the report states. However, the unexpected blasts led to some residents wondering what had briefly rocked their homes.
An LANL spokesperson said the experiment was safely conducted under strict regulations.
