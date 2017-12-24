Last-minute shoppers flock to stores
KOB.com Web Staff
December 24, 2017 05:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Last-minute shoppers in Duke City cashed in on great deals just hours before the presents are expected under the tree.
People swarmed malls across the country on the busiest shopping day of the year looking for the perfect gifts for their loved ones. Many who dared to go out and shop say they live for the frenzy of down-to-the-wire purchasing.
"I really should have had it drawn out, but it didn't happen," said Buffy Lyle, one of those thousands of shoppers who could be found at the stores on Sunday. "Need to go to Nordstrom. I think it's down there, and then we'll just be a salmon going upriver."
For many, Dec. 23rd was the final day to shop, but if you're still looking to buy gifts, you'd better hurry. Many stores will be closing their doors early Sunday for Christmas Eve.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: December 24, 2017 05:27 PM
Created: December 24, 2017 05:18 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved