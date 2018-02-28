Late-night shooting injures two in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Late-night shooting injures two in NE Albuquerque

J.R. Oppenheim
February 28, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Two gunshot victims are expected to survive after a late Tuesday night shooting in northeast Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

APD Public Information Officer Tanner Tixier said police found the two victims at a trailer park on the 7500 block of San Pedro Drive between San Antonio Drive and Paseo del Norte.

They were taken to UNM Hospital in stable condition, Tixier said.

Police do not have suspect information, but they are continuing to investigate.


