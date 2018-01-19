Law enforcement: 'Don't fall for phone scams' | KOB 4
Law enforcement: 'Don't fall for phone scams'

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office warns of a new phone scam. 

Marian Camacho
January 19, 2018 11:45 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Scammers want you to fall for their latest attempt at stealing your hard-earned money. They're doing it by impersonating sheriff’s deputies and calling in regards to ‘urgent matters.’

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert Friday afternoon saying several people have reported being contacted by these criminals, and one victim even sent $1,000 to them.

The sheriff’s office says these scammers try to scare people into thinking they have an outstanding warrant, court order or have failed to appear for jury duty. The thieves then demand that person send money to take care of it.

Deputies warn that under no circumstance would any law enforcement agency, court official or IRS employee call and request money over the phone.

To report a scam, call the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office at (505) 428-3720.

Bernalillo County

Just yesterday the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office sent out a similar warning.  Deputies say scam artists are calling citizens pretending to be a deputy or detective and claiming that the person has a warrant out for their arrest.

BCSO also says they would never call citizens and inform them of a warrant or request payments over the phone.

If you receive a call similar to what was described, report it by calling the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (505) 798-7000. 


Marian Camacho


January 19, 2018 11:45 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

