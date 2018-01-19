Law enforcement: 'Don't fall for phone scams'

Deputies warn that under no circumstance would any law enforcement agency, court official or IRS employee call and request money over the phone.

To report a scam, call the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office at (505) 428-3720.

Bernalillo County

Just yesterday the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office sent out a similar warning. Deputies say scam artists are calling citizens pretending to be a deputy or detective and claiming that the person has a warrant out for their arrest.

BCSO also says they would never call citizens and inform them of a warrant or request payments over the phone.

If you receive a call similar to what was described, report it by calling the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (505) 798-7000.