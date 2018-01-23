Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
KOB.com Web Staff
January 23, 2018 07:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The family of a 6-year-old boy killed after an Albuquerque Police Department officer crashed into their car nearly two years ago plans to sue the officer and the city.
In April 2017, officer Johnathan McDonnell on his way to an active crime scene approaching Indian School and Eubank. Antoinette Suina, the mother of Joel and Ariana, were in a car getting ready to turn when McDonnell's APD cruiser plowed into them.
Joel died at the hospital.
The family is suing for damages based on McDonnell's driving record. Documents revealed he'd been in at least five preventable crashes and one unauthorized pursuit. McDonnell is still employed by the department.
