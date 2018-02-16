Line break could lead to water outages in southwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
Line break could lead to water outages in southwest Albuquerque

undefined undefined | 

KOB.com Web Staff
February 16, 2018 12:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A transmission line break could lead to a ‘significant number of customers’ being without water this afternoon.

The Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority says it is responding to reports of a large-diameter break near Broadway and Rio Bravo in southwest Albuquerque.

Right now, the break is not significantly impacting traffic, however officials say it’s likely that people in the area could be without water throughout the day.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 16, 2018 12:13 PM
Created: February 16, 2018 12:12 PM

