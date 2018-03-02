Lobo basketball seniors to be honored Saturday | KOB 4
Lobo basketball seniors to be honored Saturday

KOB.com Web Staff
March 02, 2018 08:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The UNM men's basketball team will wrap up the regular season Saturday night at home against Fresno State.

The point guard spot has been a focus lately for head coach Paul Weir. Offensively, the position hasn't been an issue; the concern is the number of turnovers from the position.

"I love them as guard. I love our point guards contributing to our team," Weir said. "It's just going to be a question of cleaning up the turnovers and just the game management overall."

Saturday's game will be the last one at Dreamstyle Arena for Joe Furstinger, Antino Jackson, Sam Logwood and Connor MacDougall.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 02, 2018 08:30 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 06:18 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

