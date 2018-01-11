'Beer for a better Burque' local brewery sells drinks for a good cause

“You as a guest can decide which organization to participate with, each coin translates to a dollar for that group, so that’ll go all day long,” said Nicole Duke.

The first event runs from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Tractor Brewery on 4th Street. Each nonprofit will have a few minutes to discuss what they do, and people can connect with them.

Throughout the year, look for a beer each nonprofit will co-create with Tractor. The first, a quinine cider from Explora and Tractor, will glow in the dark. One dollar from each beer purchase will also go to that nonprofit.