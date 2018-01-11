VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
'Beer for a better Burque' local brewery sells drinks for a good cause

Erica Zucco
January 11, 2018 08:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - This year, New Mexicans can support four local non-profits by sipping beers at a local brewery.

With “Beer for a Better Burque,” Tractor Brewing Company is raising money for Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network, Cancer Services of New Mexico, Explora and Equality New Mexico.

At “coin night” events, customers will get a coin for each beer they purchase.

“You as a guest can decide which organization to participate with, each coin translates to a dollar for that group, so that’ll go all day long,” said Nicole Duke.

The first event runs from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Tractor Brewery on 4th Street. Each nonprofit will have a few minutes to discuss what they do, and people can connect with them.

Throughout the year, look for a beer each nonprofit will co-create with Tractor. The first, a quinine cider from Explora and Tractor, will glow in the dark. One dollar from each beer purchase will also go to that nonprofit.


