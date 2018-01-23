Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local celebrity is heading to an Albuquerque elementary school today, to help fix the school’s playground that was burned to the ground earlier this month.
Notah Begay III is raising money through his non-profit to help fix the playground at Osuna Elementary.
The playground went up in flames January 5 and officials are calling it an act of vandalism. Thankfully firefighters were able to quickly respond and contain the damage to just one corner of the playground.
Today, students and families will get the chance to meet the former professional golfer as he makes a visit to the school.
Since retiring from the PGA tour, Begay has been back in the Land of Enchantment, seeing how he can help his fellow New Mexicans.
Begay grew up on Albuquerque’s west side and graduated from the Albuquerque Academy.
