Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground

Marian Camacho and Morgan Aguilar
January 23, 2018 06:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local celebrity is heading to an Albuquerque elementary school today, to help fix the school’s playground that was burned to the ground earlier this month.

Advertisement

Notah Begay III is raising money through his non-profit to help fix the playground at Osuna Elementary.

The playground went up in flames January 5 and officials are calling it an act of vandalism. Thankfully firefighters were able to quickly respond and contain the damage to just one corner of the playground.

Today, students and families will get the chance to meet the former professional golfer as he makes a visit to the school.

Since retiring from the PGA tour, Begay has been back in the Land of Enchantment, seeing how he can help his fellow New Mexicans.

Begay grew up on Albuquerque’s west side and graduated from the Albuquerque Academy.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho and Morgan Aguilar


Created: January 23, 2018 06:28 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud
Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud
Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools
Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools

Advertisement




Police: 2 women befriend victim before stealing from her
Albuquerque Police say these 2 women stole cash,jewelry from victim
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights
Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground