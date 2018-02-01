Local dance instructor hits the dance floor with celebs | KOB 4
Local dance instructor hits the dance floor with celebs

Marian Camacho
February 01, 2018 08:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rio Rancho dance instructor Christina Daly had what she called an “incredibly humbling” opportunity over the weekend.

Daly joined Twitch, who is a nationally known dancer and serves as one of the judges on Ellen’s Game of Games, at the 24/7 Dance Convention in Denver.

The convention gathers dancers of all skill levels and ages for a weekend of education and inspiration.

KOB featured Daly in a Pay it 4Ward segment back in July. She helps children who are less fortunate through the art of dance at her non-profit studio, Sparrow Dance Productions.


Marian Camacho


Created: February 01, 2018 08:42 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

