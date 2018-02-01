Local dance instructor hits the dance floor with celebs
Marian Camacho
February 01, 2018 08:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rio Rancho dance instructor Christina Daly had what she called an “incredibly humbling” opportunity over the weekend.
Daly joined Twitch, who is a nationally known dancer and serves as one of the judges on Ellen’s Game of Games, at the 24/7 Dance Convention in Denver.
The convention gathers dancers of all skill levels and ages for a weekend of education and inspiration.
KOB featured Daly in a Pay it 4Ward segment back in July. She helps children who are less fortunate through the art of dance at her non-profit studio, Sparrow Dance Productions.
