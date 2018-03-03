Local filmmaker one of five to be featured in reality show

It landed him the opportunity of a lifetime.

"El Rey Network, which is the network Robert Rodriguez owns, posted, or made a contest, about submitting work and he will pick five filmmakers to do their first feature film," Montoya Marin said.

Five filmmakers from an entire country of applicants…and he was one of those selected. But there's a catch.

He will have only 14 days, $7,000 and no crew to help create a feature film in Austin. Then that process would transform into a reality show.

The goal of the show? To inspire a new generation of independent filmmakers.

"They follow you through the whole procedure of casting and jumping through the hurdles that $7,000 obviously brings up," he said.

Nonetheless, he got the job done, and "Monday" will now be a full-length feature film showcased during South By Southwest.

"Hopefully they like it and someone might write something about it and we represent New Mexico proudly," Montoya Marin said.

He said he hopes the project can pave the way for many others that have been years in the making.

"The projects are financially backed…I sold my car, or ask (for) a loan and stuff, but hopefully, that will stop because I don't want to keep doing that all my life," Montoya Marin said.

The reality show, "Rebel Without A Crew," is expected to run on go90 and the El Rey Network, though the exact date has yet to be announced.