Local filmmaker's documentary born out of coping with tragedy

Mckinley is a writer and director in the New Mexico film industry, and she’s now working to share her story with a bigger audience with her documentary "We All Burn The Same."

“We're all flawed. We all make bad decisions. We all make decisions that affect other people,” she said.

After her father’s murder, she found herself torn, choosing to forgive the two men convicted of taking her father’s life.

“I think people a lot of times fail to realize that forgiveness is a very selfish thing," Mckinley said. "You forgive not for the other person, but you forgive because you set yourself free."

It’s a message she's hoping to send to audiences all around the country. Her hour-long film is centered on three people from different walks of life and united through the loss of their own fathers.

“A big part of this is I want people to be able to relate and know that they're not alone,” she said.

Mckinley has started a GoFundMe account to help bring her film to life. The goal is to raise $22,000, a seemingly small price to pay for a very powerful message.

“The labels that we put on each other throughout life, you can no longer do. You can’t put that on a pile of ashes,” she said.

Mckinley is hoping to raise the money in the next 90 days. Her goal is to have the film completed by the end of the summer. She said she hopes this is just the start of sharing the stories of others.