Local group demands action on 'gun sense'

“Absolutely we're not talking about taking away guns,” Haase said. “Many of the people who belong to our group are gun owners. But we're talking about common sense laws, like red flag laws, where a parent or law enforcement person can go to a judge, judge listens to what they have to say- and can say this person, right now, can’t have guns cause they’re unstable, take theirs away temporarily, and prevent them from buying more.”

Along with pushing for new laws, Haase says the group also focuses on educating responsible gun owners about using and modeling safe behavior with guns in front of kids.

“So many people after one of these events throw up their hands and say, oh there's nothing we can do. And I promise- we are making a difference,” Haase said.

Haase hopes even if parents don’t choose to join the group, they get involved and stand up for their own beliefs.

“Even if you don't join our group- calling your senators, calling your representatives- and your legislators at the roundhouse- it makes a difference,” Haase said.

To learn more about the group, click here: https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionNM/