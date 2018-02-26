Local group demands action on 'gun sense'
Erica Zucco
February 26, 2018 07:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense says they’ve seen a large increase in interest following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Typically, around 30 people attend their meetings; now, the group says it has more than 100 RSVP’s for its upcoming meeting.
“You can't help but think about your child when this happens and when Sandy Hook happened I thought, this is it- our lawmakers are really going to do something... and they didn't,” Haase said. “They didn't pass a background check law and I remember how upset I was, and many parents were. [Now,] these kids have been speaking out and so I hope it’s a tipping point.”
Moms Demand Action pushes for laws, policies and leaders they believe show “common sense” on gun laws, but they are not opposed to owning or using firearms.
“Absolutely we're not talking about taking away guns,” Haase said. “Many of the people who belong to our group are gun owners. But we're talking about common sense laws, like red flag laws, where a parent or law enforcement person can go to a judge, judge listens to what they have to say- and can say this person, right now, can’t have guns cause they’re unstable, take theirs away temporarily, and prevent them from buying more.”
Along with pushing for new laws, Haase says the group also focuses on educating responsible gun owners about using and modeling safe behavior with guns in front of kids.
“So many people after one of these events throw up their hands and say, oh there's nothing we can do. And I promise- we are making a difference,” Haase said.
Haase hopes even if parents don’t choose to join the group, they get involved and stand up for their own beliefs.
“Even if you don't join our group- calling your senators, calling your representatives- and your legislators at the roundhouse- it makes a difference,” Haase said.
To learn more about the group, click here: https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionNM/
