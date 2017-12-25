WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Local rugby player overcoming all odds on road to recovery

Morgan Aguilar
December 25, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In September KOB helped a Duke City man Pay It 4ward to his rugby teammates, saying they've been instrumental in his recovery from a snowboarding accident that left him partially paralyzed.

Now, that recovery is going better than many doctors had predicted.

KOB's Morgan Aguilar shares the incredible news he received during his last trip to a hospital in Denver.

Watch the above video for more. 

Morgan Aguilar


December 25, 2017
Created: December 25, 2017 10:10 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

A Christmas miracle 21 years in the making
Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows
Man arrested for allegedly attacking family on Christmas Eve
Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room
Christmas Eve fire may have led to no water for some Placitas residents
ENMU student housing to get major overhaul
Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows
Weir believes now is time for Lobos to hit their stride
A Christmas miracle 21 years in the making
Stolen dog reunited with Denver owner
