Local rugby player overcoming all odds on road to recovery
Morgan Aguilar
December 25, 2017 10:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In September KOB helped a Duke City man Pay It 4ward to his rugby teammates, saying they've been instrumental in his recovery from a snowboarding accident that left him partially paralyzed.
Now, that recovery is going better than many doctors had predicted.
KOB's Morgan Aguilar shares the incredible news he received during his last trip to a hospital in Denver.
Watch the above video for more.
Credits
Updated: December 25, 2017 10:34 PM
Created: December 25, 2017 10:10 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved