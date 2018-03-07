Where's my device?: Lost phone apps help nab thieves

"Until it's turned on, you're not going to find it," he said. "It has to be turned on, it has to be connected to a network and it has to be registered on Apple."

Android's technology may even surpass what Apple offers. Conejo said the preinstalled Lookout app on his Samsung 8 tracked his phone without evening activating it.

"As soon as I connected to the Wi-Fi, my phone says lost your phone -- here it is … took a picture of me while I was sitting trying to log on to the network," Conejo said.

He said he didn't have to register the device. Many other apps like Where's My Droid are also available for free. Another way to safeguard your device is to put security on it.

"Put your iCloud account on it, your pin pad, your thumbprint, your fingerprint, anything," Conejo said. "It will basically tell it, it belongs to this person, no one can use it."