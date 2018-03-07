Where's my device?: Lost phone apps help nab thieves
Emily Jaceks
March 07, 2018 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It could be a vital tool in crime-solving. In just the past two days, Apple's Find My iPhone app cracked the case of two stolen devices.
First, an iPad was reported stolen from a South Valley home. Then an iPhone allegedly was taken from a rental car near the Albuquerque International Sunport. According to criminal complaints, the tracking app helped the victims pinpoint the location of the devices immediately after they went missing.
But computer expert Daniel Conejo from Dr. Danny’s said there are some drawbacks to some of those popular tracking apps.
"Until it's turned on, you're not going to find it," he said. "It has to be turned on, it has to be connected to a network and it has to be registered on Apple."
Android's technology may even surpass what Apple offers. Conejo said the preinstalled Lookout app on his Samsung 8 tracked his phone without evening activating it.
"As soon as I connected to the Wi-Fi, my phone says lost your phone -- here it is … took a picture of me while I was sitting trying to log on to the network," Conejo said.
He said he didn't have to register the device. Many other apps like Where's My Droid are also available for free. Another way to safeguard your device is to put security on it.
"Put your iCloud account on it, your pin pad, your thumbprint, your fingerprint, anything," Conejo said. "It will basically tell it, it belongs to this person, no one can use it."
