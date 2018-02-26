Suspect pleads no contest in cab driver's murder | KOB 4
Suspect pleads no contest in cab driver's murder

J.R. Oppenheim
February 26, 2018 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The man accused of killing a cab driver a year ago pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge.

With the plea agreement, Luke Waruszewski faces up to 15 years in prison and three years of probation for the murder of Larry Mullin. Waruszewski made his plea Monday in what was originally scheduled as an evidentiary hearing, said Michael Patrick, a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office.

Waruszewski also pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence.

Police arrested Waruszewski after they found the injured Mullin in a Smith's grocery store parking lot near Central Avenue and Coors Boulevard. Mullin died at the scene. Waruszewski was Mullin's passenger in the cab.

Albuquerque police said at the time, Waruszewski fled the scene in the cab. State police received tips about a cab with blood on the door spotted at Dancing Eagle Travel Center off I-40, and officers saw Waruszewski leaving the center with a gas can, degreaser and rags.

Police apprehended Waruszewski shortly after without incident.

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: February 26, 2018 06:54 PM
Created: February 26, 2018 02:25 PM

