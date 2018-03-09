Magazine: ABQ has 7th highest rate of same-sex marriages in U.S. | KOB 4
Magazine: ABQ has 7th highest rate of same-sex marriages in U.S.

KOB.com Web Staff
March 09, 2018 07:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Duke City is one of 10 U.S. cities where married gay couples are most likely to live, according to Instinct Magazine.

The publication used a report from the Tax Policy Center to crunch the numbers. They say that with more than 1,200 married couples, Albuquerque has the seventh-highest rate of same-sex marriages in the country.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 09, 2018 07:15 PM
Created: March 09, 2018 07:05 PM

