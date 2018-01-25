Man accused in 2005 shooting rampage deemed incompetent

That commitment was ordered in 2007 following court proceedings that centered on whether Hyde remained a danger and whether there was enough evidence to convict him of the August 2005 crimes.

Hyde is accused of killing transportation worker Ben Lopez, motorcycle shop employees Garret Iverson and David Fisher and Albuquerque police officers Michael King and Richard Smith.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)