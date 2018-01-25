Man accused in 2005 shooting rampage deemed incompetent | KOB 4
Man accused in 2005 shooting rampage deemed incompetent

The Associated Press
January 25, 2018 10:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico man accused of killing two police officers and three others during a 2005 shooting rampage remains incompetent to stand trial.

State District Judge Benjamin Chavez in an order filed Wednesday said he and attorneys reviewed John Hyde's mental health evaluations and determined he's still incompetent and poses a danger to the community.

A diagnosed schizophrenic, Hyde will be evaluated again in 2020. Until then, he will continue serving a 179-year commitment in a secure facility.

That commitment was ordered in 2007 following court proceedings that centered on whether Hyde remained a danger and whether there was enough evidence to convict him of the August 2005 crimes.

Hyde is accused of killing transportation worker Ben Lopez, motorcycle shop employees Garret Iverson and David Fisher and Albuquerque police officers Michael King and Richard Smith.

