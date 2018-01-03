Advertisement

Man accused in deadly Albuquerque crash is released

Marian Camacho
January 03, 2018 05:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - KOB was in the courtroom Wednesday as a judge released Steven Deskin on his own recognizance.

The 30-year-old Deskin is accused of driving carelessly, and possibly drunk, on Dec. 30 before crashing into a vehicle stopped at a red light at Wyoming and Montgomery.

The driver of that car later died at the hospital.  According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say Deskin was traveling at a high-rate of speed and weaving through traffic before the crash. Police say he had his 3-year-old and 2-year-old in the car with him.

Police arrested Deskin after he failed field sobriety tests. He is facing charges of homicide by vehicle and child abuse without great bodily harm.  

In court Wednesday, prosecutors did not present any blood evidence to prove Deskin was drunk at the time of the crash.  He does not have any criminal history.


Marian Camacho


