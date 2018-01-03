Man accused in deadly Albuquerque crash is released

The 30-year-old Deskin is accused of driving carelessly, and possibly drunk, on Dec. 30 before crashing into a vehicle stopped at a red light at Wyoming and Montgomery.

The driver of that car later died at the hospital. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say Deskin was traveling at a high-rate of speed and weaving through traffic before the crash. Police say he had his 3-year-old and 2-year-old in the car with him.