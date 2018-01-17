Man accused of hitting, killing homeless man wants out of jail
January 17, 2018 07:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of intentionally hitting and killing a homeless man with his car, is expected in court Wednesday. Attorneys for Christopher Pino are once again attempting to get him released from jail as he awaits trial.
Pino was arrested in April of last year after police say he rammed his car into a homeless man who he said was stealing his property.
Initially, Pino was allowed to stay out of custody until trial but court documents show he tested positive for both methamphetamines and alcohol in November.
Pino’s murder trial is set for July.
