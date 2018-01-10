Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend to go before judge

Last Friday, police say Jerrold Ramone shot and killed Chelsea Parkett, who is a mother of two. Police say they found her lying on the ground bleeding from her chest at the Jefferson Crossing Apartments on Jefferson and Montgomery.

Witnesses told police the two were arguing over the custody of their youngest son. According to a criminal complaint, Parkett was running toward the office at the apartments when Ramone pulled up in an SUV and fired shots from inside the vehicle. Police say he then got out of the vehicle and continued to unload his gun until Parkett was on the ground.