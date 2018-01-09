Man accused of scamming homeowners expected in court
KOB.com Web Staff
January 09, 2018 06:19 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man accused of scamming New Mexicans out of thousands of dollars is expected in court today. Victims say Frederick Gurule convinced them he was a licensed contractor, operating under the name Rico’s Construction.
Louis Lovato was the first to talk to KOB. He says his family had just moved into their new home when Gurule started visiting them and offering to help landscape their backyard.
Lovato says before long, Gurule had taken their down payment and just stopped showing up and even changed his phone number.
Lovato has since gathered several other neighbors who have similar stories about Gurule and today’s case involves a seventh alleged victim.
KOB plans on being in the courtroom today and will update this story as it develops.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Created: January 09, 2018 06:19 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved