Man allegedly uses gun to threaten neighbor who stole cigarette
David Lynch
December 30, 2017 04:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 21-year-old Albuquerque man was arrested Friday night after allegedly pointing a gun at his neighbor after he took a cigarette from his pack.
According to court documents, Thomas Mackey was with some neighbors when one of them took the cigarette, prompting Mackey to take out a handgun and allegedly threaten the neighbor, who left soon after.
Mackey later told police he only pointed the gun at the floor while telling the neighbor to leave, but that claim is disputed by witnesses at the scene, police say.
Mackey was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but was released on his own recognizance Saturday morning.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: December 30, 2017 04:27 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved