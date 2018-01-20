Man arrested after alleged assault with a shovel | KOB 4
Man arrested after alleged assault with a shovel

KOB.com Web Staff
January 20, 2018 07:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies arrested Johnny Baca late Thursday evening after they say he hit another man in the face with a shovel.

According to deputies, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and escalated from there, though Baca denies ever hitting anyone. He's been charged with aggravated battery.

Baca's bond is set at $2,500 cash or surety due to his lengthy history of skipping court appearances.


Updated: January 20, 2018 07:15 PM
Created: January 20, 2018 05:35 PM

